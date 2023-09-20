Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel not worried about Erik ten Hag connection for Champions League

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel will not be in the coaching box today, due to a red card suspension, but he is well-aware of the connection that Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has with the Bavarian club.

Tuchel, though, is not worried about Ten Hag having any type of inside information that will help take down Bayern Munich.

“The analysts are so well prepared these days that it doesn’t make a big difference that he was at FC Bayern. I have full confidence that my team will be well prepared tomorrow and my assistant coaches will also be well prepared,” Tuchel said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

The other obvious link in the match will involve Harry Kane, the former Tottenham Hotspur star, who not only has faced Manchester United many times, but was linked to the Red Devils before jumping to Germany.

“It’s a big deal that we signed the England captain from the Premier League. Anyone looking for a number nine wanted him. He has great timing, for himself and his teammates. We’re more than delighted that he chose to make us better. He can make the difference in any game. He doesn’t just give us goals but also personality on the pitch - he can provide nice assists too. That’s why we spent a lot of money on the transfer. We’ve got what we expected from Harry,” Tuchel said.

Looking for an in-depth discussion of the upcoming game against Manchester United? Then check out our newest podcast episode where we discuss lineups, tactics, the pressure on Ten Hag and Tuchel, and more!

