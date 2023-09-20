Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane eager for Champions League showdown with other potential landing spot — Manchester United

Bayern Munich star Harry Kane was closely linked to Manchester United before he opted to leave Manchester United for Germany during the summer.

Now, he will face the Red Devils in the Champions League because the soccer gods just have a way of making these things happen.

“Obviously there were talks with different clubs in the summer. But Bayern was a club I was really interested in. Once they came in there weren’t many other options. And now, fortunately, I’m here. Of course, Manchester is a big club. But now my focus is on here and I’m very happy,” Kane said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Kane will now look across the field and see that familiar opponent — one that might not be operating at peak levels of performance, but should be considered dangerous anyway.

“United are currently going through a difficult phase. We expect a reaction from them. We want to control the game at home and have to look out for their strengths. We have to create enough chances,” Kane said. “There’s a reason why Bayern brought me in. Bayern want to win the Champions League again and I want to give everything to achieve that. But first we have to qualify for the knockout stage. Now we hope for a good start.”

Looking for an in-depth discussion of the upcoming game against Manchester United? Then check out our newest podcast episode where we discuss lineups, tactics, the pressure on Ten Hag and Tuchel, and more! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!