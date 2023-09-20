Does Tottenham Hotspur hold a buyback clause on Bayern Munich star Harry Kane?

According to a report from the Evening Standard, which was captured by ESPN, Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy claims to hold a buyback clause on Bayern Munich’s key summer transfer window acquisition, dstriker Harry Kane:

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has revealed that the London club inserted a buyback clause into the deal that saw Harry Kane join Bayern Munich in August, according to the Evening Standard. Levy has now confirmed that Spurs have an option to re-sign Kane in the future, doing so while speaking at a fan forum on Tuesday alongside men’s and women’s managers Ange Postecoglou and Robert Vilahamn as well as captains Heung-min Son and Beth England.

Say what?

This is the first that anything has emerged that Tottenham Hotspur might have some sort of clause that would the club to bring back Kane for a fee.

Is it true? Is levy off his rocker? Surely, there will be some follow-up reports by the German media soon enough.