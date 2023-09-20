Bayern Munich vs Manchester United: Gamethread and Live Blog

It’s been a long time since these two teams have met, but Bayern Munich and Manchester United have a long history. Instead of trying to recount all of that, we should perhaps focus on the now.

Both Thomas Tuchel and Erik ten Hag are under pressure. While neither coach seems close to getting sacked, a defeat here could be a catalyst for a shakeup somewhere down the line. In the case of Tuchel at least, he has plenty to work with, including the likes of a multiple time Premier League top scorer in Harry Kane. This is the Champions League — at this stage, there can be no excuses.

It’s Bayern time.

Match Info

Location: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Time: 9:30 pm local time, 3:00 pm EST

TV/streaming: Paramount+, Find Your Country

