Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane says it’s too early to compare the Bundesliga and Premier League

Harry Kane’s transfer from Tottenham to Bayern Munich during the summer transfer window landed with resounding impact in the worlds of both German and English football. The rivalry between the two nations dates back decades and is always lurking under the surface — coming to the fore whenever the two nations take each other on, or even when clubs from the two nations do battle in European competition, as is the case this season with both Bayern Munich and Manchester United in the same Champions League group.

From a financial standpoint, the English Premier League is miles clear of the Bundesliga. However, as Kane has experienced himself, the German top flight is no ‘farmer’s league’.

“We’ve only played four games. The pace is high and there’s a lot of good football being played. But it’s still too early to tell the big differences with the Premier League. I think that will emerge as the season progresses,” Kane said in a recent interview when asked to compare the two leagues (via @iMiaSanMia).

Kane has found the back of the net four times and has additionally provided one assist in his first four league appearances for Bayern.

The English captain is no stranger to taking on United, either, having scored five times across all English competitions against the Red Devils. Of the 19 times he’s faced them with Tottenham, though, he’s lost 10 times and has only won 6, drawing the rest. Whether that qualifies as his bogey team in the Premier League depends on who you might ask. Borussia Mönchengladbach and RB Leipzig have been the two teams able to keep him off the scoresheet in German competition thus far.

Kane will get his first crack at Manchester United while wearing Bayern colors on Wednesday.