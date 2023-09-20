Exit Plan: Specifics explained for Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel’s Champions League suspension

When Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel was given a red card during last season’s Champions League tilt against Manchester City, it was a small footnote in what was a hectic and confusing time for the Bavarians.

Now, though, the reality has hit and Tuchel will not be coaching Bayern Munich against Manchester United on Wednesday. Bild detailed how the situation will work and when Tuchel will have to leave the team (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Thomas Tuchel’s touchline ban for tomorrow’s game means he has to leave the dressing room 15 minutes before kick-off and not return until after the game. The coach will follow the match from the stands with assistants Zsolt Lőw and Anthony Barry replacing him.

Tuchel also address the situation at his press conference.

“I can still go to the stadium but then we have to be separated until after the final whistle. That’s a pity, but it is how it is. We have a good coaching staff. My colleagues will compensate for that. I’ll try to bring energy in from the stands,” Tuchel remarked (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Undoubtedly, Tuchel will make the lineup and lay out the initial strategies, but any adjustments during play will have to be made by Lőw and Barry.

Will the duo be ready for the assignment? Bayern Munich fans will not have to wait long to find out.

