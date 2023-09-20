Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry looking forward to Manchester United tilt

Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry is ready for his squad to face off with Manchester United in a massive Champions League showdown.

“We want to lay down a marker straight away and collect the three points. The fact we’re starting at home at the Allianz Arena against, in theory, the strongest opponents in the group is an advantage for us. We’ve always been very convincing in the Champions League group stage in recent years – we want to keep that going,” Gnabry told FCBayern.com. “United have brilliant individual players, a lot of talent and a lot of pace up front. They’ve also got a few midfielders with a lot of Premier League experience. We absolutely shouldn’t underestimate them, and we’re not. We need to be at our best.”

Gnabry got a taste of what facing Manchester United was like during his time in England and also previously in his Bayern Munich career. Mostly, he looks back fondly on those times in England as a member of Arsenal FC.

“They’re nice memories. I was only 18 at the time. Playing against Manchester United, at Old Trafford, with all the stars, was a special feeling. I came on in the closing stages and still remember a duel with Ryan Giggs, among other things,” Gnabry said.

Incidentally, Gnabry was also recently linked to a transfer to Manchester United. Perhaps, the German is using this tie as an audition, but more importantly, he will be seeking three points to help position Bayern Munich to win the group.

