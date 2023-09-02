 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Filed under:

Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Borussia Mönchengladbach 1-2 Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)

Muller_Era talks about the rollercoaster of a game Tuchel and Co. gave us.

By Muller_Era
BundesligaBorussia Mönchengladbach v FC Bayern Munchen
Did Gladbach’s tactics just involve aggression? Yes.
Photo by ANP via Getty Images

The Gladbach curse is finally gone as Bayern Munich faced Borussia Mönchengladbach and won 2-1. It took the Bavarians three (!) years and multiple managerial changes, but the win is truly sweet.

Here are our talking points from the game:

  • The lineup and its implications
  • Gladbach’s defensive nature and the first goal
  • The Bavarians and their lethargic tactics
  • Where it all changed — the goals from Leroy Sane and Mathys Tel
  • The system has failed Harry Kane and Thomas Mueller
  • Praise for Joshua Kimmich, Leroy Sane, Konrad Laimer and Mathys Tel
  • Tuchel’s tactics — myth or mystery?
  • Worries about squad depth — the bench isn’t good enough
  • Concluding thoughts

