Match Awards from Bayern Munich’s hard-fought 1-2 win away to Gladbach

Bayern have finally won at the Borussia-Park for the first time in four years!

By R.I.P. London Teams
Borussia Mönchengladbach v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Bayern Munich’s last win away to Borussia Mönchengladbach was 1,646 days ago, back when Niko Kovać was still in charge. But now, the Bavarians have broken their duck because they escape North-Rhine Westphalia with all three points. Leroy Sané and Mathys Tel both scored to cancel out Ko Itakura’s goal. Which of the bunch were the standouts today?

Jersey Swap: Ko Itakura

The Japanese center-back has been immense in the Gladbach backline. Not only has he scored a goal to put them in front, but he also made sure that Bayern’s attackers struggled.

Der Kaiser: Kim Min-jae

“The Monster” came up big today for Bayern. The 26-year-old Korean said to Itakura “what you can do, I can do better” and was just a wall at the back.

Borussia Mönchengladbach v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga
Joshua Kimmich was terrific for Bayern Munich.
Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Der Fußballgott: Joshua Kimmich

Set pieces aside, Kimmich played well today. Set up the equalizer on 68 minutes to give Bayern a much-needed boost and assisted the winning goal en route to the picking up all three points.

Der Bomber: Leroy Sané

Sané hustled and bustled throughout the whole game and scored the goal to claw back level with Gladbach. He was also one of the most active players on the team.

Honorable Mention: Mathys Tel

Meister of the Match: Konrad Laimer

IMPACT SUB KONRAD. Laimer was thrown in at RB after Noussair Mazraoui was taken off at half-time with a yellow card to his name. Laimer was like Michelle Branch because he was everywhere to me—*cough* sorry. Again, it was a huge game from the Austrian and kudos to coach Thomas Tuchel for changing things up mid-game.

