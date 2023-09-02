Agent for former Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard denies strike, says club knew transfer intentions all along

Benjamin Pavard’s departure from Bayern Munich to Inter Milan caused some consternation among fans because of how thin the Frenchman’s exit left the backline depth.

Able to play capably at both right-back and center-back, Pavard’s transfer — along with the loan of Josip Stanišić to Bayer Leverkusen — left many feeling uneasy about the defensive numbers on the roster.

Pavard’s agent, Max Bielefeld, indicated that Bayern Munich should not have been shocked that his client wanted to leave the club, while also refuting the notion that his client went on any type of “strike” during the end of his tenure in Bavaria.

“Benji is very happy with tclub he move. It was very important for him to try something new after seven years in Germany. He had communicated that for a long time. Benji didn’t go on strike, he actually had back problems,” Bielefield told Sky Sport (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “When Stanišić was loaned out, there was already contact with Inter. It’s not true that they (Bayern) didn’t know about Benji’s situation when they made the decision for Stanišić. Hasan Salihamidžić was aware back then. We then assumed that others at the club will also know about it. Thomas Tuchel, with whom we have a very good relationship, also knew what the situation was with Benji.

As many had figured, Pavard’s decision to leave Bayern Munich had more to do with his desire to player center-back than any ill-well toward the German Rekordmeister.

“At Bayern, there are three center-backs in the current squad planning: (Matthijs) De Ligt, Kim (Min-jae), and (Dayot) Upamecano. Benji’s position would have been right-back. He didn’t want that anymore, and he communicated that. At Inter he has a complete package that also allows him to play in central defense. It was a career decision and a life decision to leave Germany after seven years,” Bielefeld said.

