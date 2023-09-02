How João Palhinha’s transfer from Fulham to Bayern Munich fell apart

What a final day of the transfer window for Bayern Munich, eh?

It is not often that a transfer goes so far down the line that a player flies to a different country, undergoes a medical exam, takes part in a team’s obligatory photoshoot, and...then has to perform a “Walk of Shame” right back to his old club like none of it ever occurred.

That is what happened with Bayern Munich and Fulham FC defensive midfielder João Palhinha, who entered Germany hopeful on Friday morning and left saddened by the turn of events late on Friday night.

But...how could something like that go down in this day and age?

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano tells the tale (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

João Palhinha was shocked by what happened yesterday. The player was convinced he would join Bayern. He completed his medical, did media duties with the Bayern shirt and the contracts were ready. Fulham tried for different players (Wesley Fofana, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Scott McTominay) but couldn’t reach an agreement by 18:00. Palhinha was in shock and Thomas Tuchel wasn’t happy at all with the situation. The coach has been insisting on a defensive midfielder for a long time, but the club only really moved for Palhinha in deadline day.

Clubs failing to properly align contingency moves for roster losses was a strong theme of the final days of summer transfer window. Bayern Munich has been criticized for not adding a defensive midfielder and for also not properly replacing the losses of Benjamin Pavard and Josip Stanišić.

Now, however, the window is closed and the games must be played — and for Palhinha, those matches will be in England and not Germany as he had hoped.

