Report: Bayern Munich’s plan of action with thin roster revealed

According to a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich’s plan for how to best proceed with its current roster has been revealed — and it might leave some fans a little uneasy.

While the Bavarians did exceptional business on most moves made during the summer transfer window, there could be issues with depth if the team experiences injuries in the central midfield or at right-back. Here is how things would proceed if something like that happens per Bild:

Bayern’s ‘emergency plan’ after the failed deadline day transfers: • Right-back: Konrad Laimer will now be (Noussair) Mazraoui’s back-up, with Bouna Sarr - who never really played a role - helping out there if needed • Centre-back: Academy talent Tarek Buchmann as a backup for Kim, de Ligt, Upamecano - although he didn’t have a full pre-season due to injury • Central midfield: Aleksandar Pavlović, who impressed the staff in training, is to get his chance. In addition, Raphaël Guerreiro was also bought in to cover in midfield if needed

As of now (and it could change quickly under Thomas Tuchel), Laimer seems to have lost his bid to unseat Leon Goretzka for a starting position in the club’s central midfield, so a role backing up both positions in Thomas Tuchel’s double pivot, plus being the primary reserve at right-back could be a good fit. Still, if Laimer goes down at some point, the Bavarians would have to dust off Bouna Sarr, who has made millions to be a training player since joining the club in the fall of 2020.

At center-back, Bayern Munich has three excellent starting options for two positions in Matthijs de Ligt, Dayot Upamecano, and Kim Min-jae, so the situation is not exactly dire. Buchmann should be able to learn on the job and maybe even get some garbage time when he returns from a hamstring injury late this month.

Finally, Laimer’s presence as a back-up to Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich gives Bayern Munich a very good third option in the central midfielder, as indicated above. The next man up, however, could be Aleksandar Pavlović, who had a great preseason or even Guerreiro, the former Dortmund player known mostly for his play at left-back. One other name to consider is Jamal Musiala, who has played a role in the central midfield in the past as well.

