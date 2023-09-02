Gladbach vs Bayern Munich: 2023/24 Bundesliga full coverage

Whenever Bayern Munich play Borussia Monchengladbach, it never ends well for the Bavarians. Now Thomas Tuchel says he doesn’t believe in a “curse” but can he really turn it around?

Just 24 hours after three deadline day transfers failed, Bayern Munich fans need some good news. Unfortunately, the Borussia Park is rarely so accommodating. While Gladbach are much weaker this season, they always seem to have some special voodoo magic whenever they face Bayern — no matter where they seem to be on the table. Their new coach Gerardo Seoane will be hoping this magic holds out, because they really look like they could use the points this year.

