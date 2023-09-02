 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Borussia Mönchengladbach v FC Ingolstadt - Pre-Season Friendly

Gladbach vs Bayern Munich: 2023/24 Bundesliga full coverage

Catch our full coverage of Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga clash against BMG right here!

Contributors: Ineednoname, CSmith1919, and Samrin_TwinkleFCB
Whenever Bayern Munich play Borussia Monchengladbach, it never ends well for the Bavarians. Now Thomas Tuchel says he doesn’t believe in a “curse” but can he really turn it around?

Just 24 hours after three deadline day transfers failed, Bayern Munich fans need some good news. Unfortunately, the Borussia Park is rarely so accommodating. While Gladbach are much weaker this season, they always seem to have some special voodoo magic whenever they face Bayern — no matter where they seem to be on the table. Their new coach Gerardo Seoane will be hoping this magic holds out, because they really look like they could use the points this year.

Join us here on Bavarian Football Works for the full story. We have news, updates, podcasts, analysis, and a lot more besides — for this game and so many others! We never miss a match, so be sure to check it all out.

