Gladbach vs Bayern Munich: Gamethread and Live Blog

If anyone ever says that the Bundesliga is too easy for Bayern Munich, force them to watch this game.

It’s been years since Bayern last beat Borussia Monchengladbach in a competitive fixture. Under Julian Nagelsmann, the Bavarians were a free three points for the Foals — oddly for no discernable reason, as Gladbach weren’t playing particularly great football otherwise. Thomas Tuchel says it’s a mentality thing, but can he be the one t turn it around?

He’ll have to do it without any deadline day signings — Joao Palhinha, Armel Bella-Kotchap, and Trevoh Chalobah all fell through at the last minute. This puts the coach in the dreadful position of only having the likes of Harry Kane, Thomas Muller, Alphonso Davies, Leroy Sane, Kim Min-Jae ... okay, let’s just say that talent isn’t an issue here. The question is whether the bogey team narrative is real and whether the team can overcome it.

It’s Bayern time.

Match Info

Location: Borussia Park, Gladbach, Germany

Time: 6:30 pm local time, 12:30 pm EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

