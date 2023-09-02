Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel excited to escape Gladbach with 2-1 victory

For a long period in Bayern Munich’s 2-1 victory over Borussia Mönchengladbach, it looked like Thomas Tuchel’s boys were going to be stifled once again at Borussia Park.

Fortunately for Tuchel, his group persisted and broke through behind goals from Leroy Sané and Mathys Tel to allow the club to grab three points and run back to Bavaria.

It was just what the manager needed heading into an international break.

“The first half was a bit tough. In the second half we were more fluid, more aggressive and dominant. We were also very dangerous in the opposing penalty box. It was an important win today. We played the best half this season. We created enough chances and deserved to win. Three wins at the start is very good. It feels good, we had good energy,” said Tuchel (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I’m happy with the team’s reaction. There were a lot of background noises yesterday.”

Bayern Munich’s 2023/24 campaign is off to a strong start and the fun will truly begin in two weeks against Bayer Leverkusen.