Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel talks about Leroy Sanè’s form

When Bayern Munich signed Leroy Sanè from Manchester City, everyone thought that he should be played exclusively on the left (having thrived there under Pep Guardiola) and not on the right. That is not the case, however, as the 27-year-old has been playing well on the right; he has formed a formidable partnership with Noussair Mazraoui, someone whom Thomas Tuchel should play more. Speaking of Tuchel, he gave an impromptu progress report on Sanè:

Leroy is very positive right now and enjoying being out on the pitch. He’s happy with himself. He then needs to be someone who dominates the league. Also in terms of stats with goals and assists. He’s no longer a young prospect. He’s a nice, kind guy. It’s very important that he feels good. That’s the case right now. And we’ll do all we can to keep it like that. He has to keep it up. – As captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

For someone who was once booed in the Allianz Arena, Sanè has come a long way and has definitely improved his game.