Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel weighs in on Leon Goretzka’s surprise omission from German national team

When former Bayern Munich and current German national team coach Hansi Flick made his final squad to face Japan and France in the upcoming international break, some notable names were missing. Leon Goretzka and Thomas Müller were not picked, with the latter’s omission (return from injury) making sense compared to the former (on a good run of form). Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel decided to chime in on the subject:

It’s always a signal to do more. It can be an incentive to prove yourself now. He’s obviously disappointed. That’s normal. He’s fought back to earn his place here in the first games of the season. We have to accept the decision of the national team coach. We and Leon will make the best of it. – As captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Goretzka has expressed disappointment at the decision but has accepted it (having talked with Flick himself regarding the matter).