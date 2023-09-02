With Matthijs de Ligt and Thomas Müller ready to start, Bayern munich coach Thomas Tuchel has tough choices ahead of Gladbach tilt

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel has some decisions to make ahead of his team’s upcoming match against Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Specifically, Matthijs de Ligt and Thomas Müller are both getting closer to full health and could complicate matters for the coach as Tuchel conjures up a starting XI.

“Matthijs de Ligt and Thomas Müller are edging closer. Their fitness is improving and they could start. There will always be tough choices. When you sign for Bayern, you have to always be ready. Not everyone sitting on the bench deserve to be there. But you sometimes have to put egos aside. You should push your teammates,” said Tuchel (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Both are absolutely ready to start. The squad is very small right now. We’ll need everyone. We’ll decide after the final training who plays.”

As far the Gladbach goes, Tuchel is expecting his squad to be ready...no matter who starts.

“It’s still to early for Jamal Musiala. We’re not taking any risks. Kim Min-jae had cramps in his calf, it tightened up. But I’m expecting the green light from him and the medics for tomorrow,” said Tuchel (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We don’t believe in runs when (Gladbach) go against us. It can happen that an atmosphere doesn’t suit us. We go to Gladbach as favourites and want to win. We want to build on our game against Bremen and the second half against Augsburg. We have to do our thing and keep creating lots of chances. We have to play with our principles. You also need some luck in the game. It’s in our own hands.”

