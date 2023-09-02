Daily Schmankerl: Will Bayern Munich regret letting Ryan Gravenberch go to Liverpool?; Catching up on transfer moves by Manchester United, FC Barcelona, Manchester City, Union Berlin, PSG, Eintracht Frankfurt; and MORE!

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch shipped off to Liverpool FC and Jan-Christian Dreesen gave him a nice send off.

“We’d like to give our heartfelt thanks to Ryan Gravenberch for the successful work together. A team consists of more than just the starting XI, and Ryan played an important part in our title win. He came to us with the desire for more consistent playing time, so we decided on this transfer together with him. We wish him all the best for his future at Liverpool,” Dreesen said in a statement released via FCBayern.com.

Gravenberch’s brief time at Bayern Munich was spent mostly on the bench, but the 21-year-old did make an impact in the media. As the weeks went on and the Dutchman did not get the playing time that he desired, Gravenberch hit the media at least three times to lament his place on the squad and complain about not playing.

The midfielder’s potential still might be great, but his maturity as a player and professional still has a way to go. For English fans, maybe Jürgen Klopp can unlock that potential for Gravenberch.

In the end, Bayern Munich did great business in selling Gravenberch for 40 million just one summer after acquiring him for 18.5 million. While the midfield depth looks a little thin at Bayern Munich these days, two consecutive coaches did not feel that Gravenberch had the necessary chops to play for Bayern Munich right now. Given that, it seems like it was a good move for all involved.

Due to the absolute craziness of the transfer window ending for most leagues, we are breaking format and doing some quick hitters on moves that went down...

Paris Saint-Germain got its man by doling out some serious loot to Eintracht Frankfurt for Randal Kolo Muani:

Randal Kolo Muani to PSG, here we go! Deal in place for €90m package, €75m fixed & €15m add-ons #PSG



Five year deal agreed weeks ago and deal now completed.



Medical tests already passed in Paris, approved by Eintracht. pic.twitter.com/d6u3Rts7e5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2023

This is a very interesting move for Union Berlin. Assuming it will take Bonucci some time to shake off the Serie A-induced rust, the Italian defender could hit his stride later this fall when Union Berlin will be making a serious run at Bayern Munich:

Leonardo Bonucci ist Unioner ⚪ pic.twitter.com/Er7qxwo2yw — 1. FC Union Berlin (@fcunion) September 1, 2023

So the Champions League draw is official aaaaand ... Bayern Munich will face Manchester United and two others in the 2023 group stage. Okay, that’s being unfair to Copenhagen and Galatasaray, but that really is the first thing you think when you see a group like this.

Beyond that there is the news that João Palinha is on his way over from Fulham (transfer pending) and to finance the deal, Benjamin Pavard is headed to Inter Milan (confirmed) and Ryan Gravenberch is on the verge of a move to Liverpool FC (less than confirmed). Given the 40 minute Zoom time limit for meetings, we had to rush to fit all the topics in this time:

What can Bayern Munich expect in the Champions League group stages this year?

Do we expect any threat from Man United?

How many Bundesliga teams will make it to the next round of the UCL?

Is João Palinha really on his way to Bayern Munich ... and for HOW MUCH?

Why Ryan Gravenberch never worked out for this club.

The final word on the Benjamin Pavard deal and the implications of not getting a replacement.

Can Christoph Freund be the guy to turn around Bayern’s failing youth system?

Bayern Munich II center-back Antonio Tikvić, who did not have a professional contract with the Bavarians, is off to Udinese:

DONE DEAL and announced - FC Bayern talent Antonio Tikvic has joined @Udinese_1896!



➡️ Permanent deal

➡️ Transfer fee around €650k

➡️ Contract until 2028



Bayern has secured a matching-right. @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/iSekxRJ6e3 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) September 1, 2023

At just 19-years-old, this is a great move for the Croatian. You might remember that Tikvić had an exceptional preseason under the watchful eye of Thomas Tuchel.

After weeks of speculation, Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat joined Manchester United:

Official, confirmed. Sofyan Amrabat joins Manchester United



“I’m someone who always listens to my heart and now I am representing the club of my dreams”. ❤️✨ pic.twitter.com/iOvITggYA8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2023

Atlético Madrid’s João Félix and Manchester City’s João Cancelo are both on their way to FC Barcelona via loan deals:

Joao Cancelo + Joao Felix moves to Barcelona done. Cancelo joins from Man City while Felix moves from Atletico Madrid. Both straight season-long loan deal, no options to buy. W/ @polballus @GuillermoRai_ @TheAthleticFC #FCBarcelona #MCFC #AtleticoMadrid https://t.co/7fNlOfLM4m — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 1, 2023

Bayern Munich plays perennial bogey team Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga this weekend. It is the late Saturday game with good reason, with Bayern winless in the last five encounters against Gladbach. In this preview, we discuss Gladbach’s phenomenal record against Bayern and the following:

Changes in the Gladbach team since last season

How the changes in the team have impacted Gladbach

How Gladbach might decide to play against Bayern

A possible lineup for Gladbach in light of the injuries

Bayern’s injuries and a possible line-up

Will the fans see Thomas Müller?

How this match might play out

How the rest of the Bundesliga teams might fare this weekend including Borussia Dortmund

A prediction on Gladbach vs. Bayern

VfB Stuttgart’s Borna Sosa has left the Bundesliga:

Borna Sosa with his agents after signing contract @ Ajax ⚪️ #DeadlineDay



Exclusive picture ⤵️ ✨ pic.twitter.com/DLADpXAWSa — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2023

One thing to keep in mind with this move...if Alphonso Davies leaves Bayern Munich for Real Madrid next summer, Sosa is name that could be of interest to the Bavarians.

Armel Bella-Kotchap was on Bayern Munich’s radar right up until the deadline, but Southampton ended up sending him to PSV Eindhoven:

Armel Bella Kotchap to PSV Eindhoven, done deal and official now



Loan deal until June, no buy option. pic.twitter.com/XYwN7eeTQR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2023

Former Bayern Munich treble-winner Alvaro GOAT-riozola is now off to Real Sociedad: