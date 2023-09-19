Bayern Munich vs Manchester United: 2023 Champions League group stage full coverage

A giant of European football versus a former great that has fallen on hard times. Bayern Munich versus Manchester United is a fixture that has a lot of great stories, but this year features the two teams with lopsided ambitions heading into the game.

This will be the last time the Champions League has a traditional group stage, so Bayern have a chance to make their group stage winning record a truly immortal achievement. Meanwhile, United will want to slink away from Munich with the best result they can get, being low on confidence after the 3-1 drubbing they got versus Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend. It’s in situations like these that surprises can happen. After all, it’s the UCL — there are no easy games in this competition.

