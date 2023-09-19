 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! Our newest Flagship episode is live! It's got a preview of the Manchester United game, and also talks about Tuchel's alleged conflict with De Ligt and some nefarious developments at the DFB. Give it a listen!

Manchester United v Brighton &amp; Hove Albion - Premier League

Bayern Munich vs Manchester United: 2023 Champions League group stage full coverage

Catch our full coverage of Bayern Munich’s Champions League group stage clash against Man United right here!

Contributors: CSmith1919, R.I.P. London Teams, and Ineednoname
A giant of European football versus a former great that has fallen on hard times. Bayern Munich versus Manchester United is a fixture that has a lot of great stories, but this year features the two teams with lopsided ambitions heading into the game.

This will be the last time the Champions League has a traditional group stage, so Bayern have a chance to make their group stage winning record a truly immortal achievement. Meanwhile, United will want to slink away from Munich with the best result they can get, being low on confidence after the 3-1 drubbing they got versus Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend. It’s in situations like these that surprises can happen. After all, it’s the UCL — there are no easy games in this competition.

Join us here on Bavarian Football Works for the full story. We have news, updates, podcasts, analysis, and a lot more besides — for this game and so many others! We never miss a match, so be sure to check it all out.

Sep 17, 2023, 6:00pm CEST

