Breaking: Julian Nagelsmann, DFB agree to terms; Bayern Munich contract will be terminated

As many have expected, former Bayern Munich head coach Julian Nagelsmann is set to become the new manager for the German national team per a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

The DFB and Julian Nagelsmann have reached an agreement in principle to take over as Germany coach until Euro 2024. Only the final details remain to be clarified.

In addition, the existing contract between Bayern Munich and Nagelsmann is set to be ripped up, which would free him to make the move. In the end, Nagelsmann will lose about €3 million per season. The coach was making €7 million to sit at home and ride out his Bayern Munich deal and will now make €4 million from the DFB:

Julian Nagelsmann’s Bayern contract is set to be terminated. FCB will let Nagelsmann join the DFB for free. The coach will take a pay cut and will earn around €4m until the Euros.

If true, Nagelsmann will replace former Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick, who was dismissed last week.

Over the past week, it has become clear that Nagelsmann was the DFB’s top choice and now the coach will likely be looking to lead Germany into the 2024 EUROs and the 2026 World Cup.

