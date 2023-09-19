 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich Frauen players take flight for international stage

Find out which Bayern Munich players got the call.

FC Bayern Munchen Women’s Team Presentation Photo by Vera Loitzsch/Getty Images

As the international break hits the Bayern Munich Frauen, let’s take a look and see where the 26 players from the first team and the youth teams are going:

Austria

  • Sarah Zadrazil
  • Katharina Elisa Naschenweng

Brazil

  • Tainara (training camp)

Colombia U-20

  • Ana María Guzmán

Denmark

  • Pernilla Harder

England

  • Georgia Stanway

France U-23

  • Inès Belloumou

Germany

  • Giulia Gwinn
  • Linda Dallmann
  • Sydney Lohmann
  • Klara Bühl
  • Lea Schüller
  • Lina Magull

Germany U-19

  • Alara Sehitler

Germany U-17

  • Greta Hünten
  • Lisa Karl
  • Celina Senftl

Iceland

  • Glódís Perla Viggósdóttir
  • Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir (on loan with Bayer Leverkusen)

Italy U-17

  • Claudia Petruzziello

Netherlands

  • Jill Baijings

Norway

  • Tuva Hansen

Poland

  • Natalia Alessandra Padilla Bidas (on loan with FC Köln)

Scotland

  • Sam Kerr

Serbia

  • Jovana Damnjanović

Sweden

  • Magdalena Eriksson

That is quite the list...if we did not capture someone, let us know in the comments below!

