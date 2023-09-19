Bayern Munich Frauen players take flight for international stage

As the international break hits the Bayern Munich Frauen, let’s take a look and see where the 26 players from the first team and the youth teams are going:
Austria
- Sarah Zadrazil
- Katharina Elisa Naschenweng
Brazil
- Tainara (training camp)
Colombia U-20
- Ana María Guzmán
Denmark
- Pernilla Harder
England
- Georgia Stanway
France U-23
- Inès Belloumou
Germany
- Giulia Gwinn
- Linda Dallmann
- Sydney Lohmann
- Klara Bühl
- Lea Schüller
- Lina Magull
Germany U-19
- Alara Sehitler
Germany U-17
- Greta Hünten
- Lisa Karl
- Celina Senftl
Iceland
- Glódís Perla Viggósdóttir
- Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir (on loan with Bayer Leverkusen)
Italy U-17
- Claudia Petruzziello
Netherlands
- Jill Baijings
Norway
- Tuva Hansen
Poland
- Natalia Alessandra Padilla Bidas (on loan with FC Köln)
Scotland
- Sam Kerr
Serbia
- Jovana Damnjanović
Sweden
- Magdalena Eriksson
That is quite the list...if we did not capture someone, let us know in the comments below!
