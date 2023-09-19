Christoph Freund knows Mathys Tel is on a “really good path” at Bayern Munich

Mathys Tel has been the definition of a “suber sub” so far this season for Bayern Munich. In his four substitute appearances in the Bundesliga thus far, he’s tallied two goals and an assist, all of which were vitally important to Bayern getting points and maintaining an unbeaten record from those four matches.

His late header against Borussia Monchengladbach broke what had been a difficult streak of matches against Die Fohlen where Bayern seemed unable to find a way to beat their bogey team and his assist in the 2-2 draw against Bayer Leverkusen very nearly secured what would have been a massive three points. It also came on the tail end of what was a sensational sequence of individual dribbling before he found Leon Goretzka open in the box.

The evidence that’s been on display from the 18-year-old makes it clear that Bayern have a player with a genuinely high ceiling on their hands and it’s a good thing he was adamant on staying at the club during the summer transfer window as opposed to leaving. Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund shared this sentiment when speaking to kicker (via @iMiaSanMia).

“I’m extremely happy that he scored the winning goal in Gladbach. [Against Leverkusen] he once again created an important goal with a great move. He’s a really good and positive guy who accepts his role, wants to learn in every training session and has decided to establish himself at FC Bayern. Mathys is on a really good path, he’s still a very young boy. I’m very happy that he’s at FC Bayern. And he’s also very happy that he’s with us,” Freund lauded of the young talent that Bayern signed from Stade Rennes.

Tel realistically had the option to go out on loan at the very least this summer, but both the player himself and his agent remained adamant that he wanted to stay and fight for his place in Bayern’s team, which he’s done thus far to great effect. There’s a tactical versatility he has that makes him so useful for Thomas Tuchel, as he can play as a striker, winger, or as a secondary striker. Harry Kane and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s presence doesn’t necessarily narrow his opportunities for minutes since he can be used in a variety of different ways in attack.