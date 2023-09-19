Is Harry Kane going to be the difference between Bayern Munich and Manchester United?

While a Super Computer might have picked Manchester City to down Bayern Munich in the Champions League finale, former English footballer Alan Smith thinks the Bavarians have a great chance to win the competition — thanks to former Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

“I think Bayern have a great chance. A club like that loves to win the Champions League. The big teams always do. I’m expecting the usual suspects will be there towards the end of the competition,” Smith told BoyleSports about Premier League Betting. “I thought United would’ve signed (Kane), if I’m being honest. Whether it was an age thing or whatever else, I don’t know. There was a lot of speculation. They obviously went for Rasmus Højlund, but he seems more like one for the future. I’m not sure why the Kane deal never happened. Maybe Kane didn’t want to play for another English team. It’s a shame we lost him in the Premier League.”

Smith has like what he has seen so far from Kane at Bayern Munich.

“He’s started really well at Bayern, and it’ll be interesting to see what happens in the game. Bayern are a huge club in world football, and they probably signed Kane with hopes of winning the Champions League. United’s loss will be Bayern’s gain! The game will be an interesting barometer for United to see where they are,” Smith remarked. “The season has got off to a weird start with the early break, and once the league season really starts, we’ll see how good these clubs really are.”

Indeed, the Bayern Munich vs. Manchester United showdown will be a great test for each squad to see where they are at this stage of the season.

