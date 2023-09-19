Daily Schmankerl: Manchester United seeking January move for Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry; Bayern, Chelsea eyeing Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale; How Harry Kane stays fit; Bayern, Liverpool, Real Madrid scoping Xabi Alonso; and MORE!

According to a report from Spain, Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry could be a targeted by player during the winter transfer window.

Interestingly, it will be Bayern Munich’s upcoming Champions League opponent — Manchester United — who will attempt to lure the attacker away from Germany for another stint in England:

Manchester United are readying a bid for Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry, who is expected to be available for around €60m (£51.6m) in the January transfer window.

There are a few reasons to be skeptical of that. First, Bayern Munich has not given any indication that Gnabry will be made available. Second, €60 million seems a little light for a player like Gnabry.

However, with Mathys Tel proving more and more that he might be ready to have a more regular (note, not starting) role within the squad, it is somewhat conceivable that Bayern Munich could be open to sell off one of its wings at some point in the near future — probably just not in January.

There are rumors circulating that Bayern Munich already has its next coach lined up — Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso.

Alonso, who has done a fantastic job with Die Werkself, is also on the respective radars of both Liverpool FC and Real Madrid:

Any talk of Liverpool needing to find an heir to Jürgen Klopp should unquestionably be discouraged for as long as possible. As long as the German wants to remain at the helm, the job is his. Eventually, though, the time will inevitably come. An impossible task, Liverpool will have to find a way of replacing one of the very best managers in its history. Moving on to the next person after someone so successful is never simple. In a rarity in the modern game, Klopp has already been in charge long enough to stave off several possible contenders (Steven Gerrard, once oft-mentioned, will surely now find it hard to rediscover the path to Anfield) but there are some names that are not going anywhere. This is his first senior managerial post, but Alonso already looks like a natural. Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, Mundo Deportivo reports, are both queuing up to appoint him as their next coach and it should really be no surprise.

If Bayer Leverkusen continues on its current trajectory, there will surely be even more suitors than that, but Alonso has at least three excellent options should he opt to leave Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen hooked up for the Bundesliga’s marquee showdown of the weekend.

With two teams that were rolling heading into the international break, it was a shame that they had to meet on a Friday night to kick things off. The extra day of preparation might have done both teams some good, but the game was closely contested either way.

Bayern Munich got off to an electric start, but fizzled just when Bayer Leverkusen was ready to mount a challenge. In the end, the final score was a crazy 2-2 draw that featured many swings of emotion.

Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at Thomas Tuchel’s starting lineup.

A rundown of the scoring.

Some thoughts on how Bayern Munich looks at this point.

Exploring Mathys Tel’s ability to create from the outside and Leon Goretzka dramatic goal — and how just a little sloppiness from Alphonso Davies killed Bayern Munich at the worst possible time.

Bayern Munich star Harry Kane attributes his ability to stay fit to his commitment getting proper rest and his focus on nutrition.

“Rest has played an important role in my mindset for many years. We have so many games that recovery is probably the most important thing for a footballer these days. For example, ice baths or infrared cabins. I also have a physical therapist. Everything to ensure the body is in top shape. Nutrition is also a big part of this work. These are all small things that can make a big difference when added up,” said Kane.

Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface gave Bayern Munich’s center-back duo of Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-jae some problems last Friday, but the twosome did help keep the 22-year-old scoreless despite the Nigerian having a lot of opportunities:

Victor Boniface had 17 touches in the opposition box against Bayern Munich on Friday night, the most of any player in a single match in Europe's top 5 leagues this season pic.twitter.com/DF3bXaNYGz — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) September 18, 2023

The sentiment is fine and — for sure — Upamecano and Min-jae were shaky at times with Boniface, but he did not score any goals.

Imagine the social media outrage if Bayern Munich had a striker with that many touches in the box and good looks...and came away with nothing.

After an extremely crazy week with the German national team and also Bayern Munich getting back to action in a Friday match vs. Bayer Leverkusen, get ready for a Weekend Warm-up/Preview Show combo — it’s a two-for-one deal!

On this episode, we will discuss the following hot topics:

A preview of Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen — an absolutely key match for the Bavarians in the Bundesliga — Jamal Musiala and Raphaël Guerreiro should be available, but what about Joshua Kimmich?

The unsettled situations of Matthijs de Ligt and Leon Goretzka at Bayern Munich — and what it might mean for their futures with the club.

A look at Hansi Flick’s tenure as coach of Germany and where it all went wrong, plus, is Julian Nagelsmann the next man up?

A review of All or Nothing — The German national team in Qatar and why that probably foretold Flick getting sacked.

Bayern Munich and Chelsea FC are said to be among the teams keeping an eye on Arsenal FC goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale:

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale’s future is being closely monitored by rival clubs after his role as first-choice was thrown into uncertainty. Ramsdale’s situation is already interesting a number of teams, with Chelsea and Bayern Munich among those understood to be keeping abreast of developments amid a sense that Raya was likely to overtake the England international at some stage this season following his initial loan arrival from Brentford.

It is no secret that there is an open book moving forward for Bayern Munich at goalkeeper. Manuel Neuer is going to be the starter for as long as he is upright, but the club’s next man up is really still undetermined.

So Bayern Munich are set to begin their Champions League campaign by hosting Manchester United at the Allianz Arena. While Utd may not be in great form, this is the type of fixture that draws the attention of the footballing world, simply because the names of the teams involved tend to attract a ton of attention. Given that Bayern have not lost a group stage game since 2017, Thomas Tuchel is under a lot of pressure to deliver immediate results here.

In this episode, INNN discusses the following: