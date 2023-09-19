Bavarian Loan Works: Malik Tillman sees action with USMNT, Gabriel Vidović scores in debut

Malik Tillman was the only Bayern Munich loanee to get any playing time with his national team during this international break for the men’s sides. Meanwhile the women’s teams played their first completive matches: last week in the DFB-Pokal der Frauen and this week in the opening weekend of the Frauen Bundesliga. The only goals that came from any loanees were from Julia Landenberger in her Pokal match and Gabriel Vidović in hid debut with Dinamo Zagreb. Come see what the other loanees were up to, and which of the women were called into their national teams ahead of their upcoming international break.

FC Bayern Munich

There are four players on loan from the first team.

Germany – Bundesliga

There are two players on loan in the German Bundesliga: Alexander Nübel and Josip Stanišić.

Alexander Nübel – VfB Stuttgart

Nübel started in the net for Stuttgart on Saturday on the road against Mainz. He faced only three shots on goal, saving two and allowing an equalizing goal. His teammates would go on to score two more goals and win the game 3-1. Save that Leipzig game, Nübel has had a great start to the Bundesliga season.

Stuttgart will host SV Darmstadt in the Friday game this week.

Josip Stanišić – Bayer O4 Leverkusen

Stanišić was injured and unable to play against his parent club. We all know what happened, as Leverkusen equalized late against Bayern and split the points in Munich. Stanišić is listed as day-to-day on the injury report.

Leverkusen will begin their Europa League campaign on Thursday when they host Häcken from Sweden in the first match of the group stage. They will then host Heidenheim in league play on Sunday.

Netherlands – Eredivisie

Malik Tillman is the only player on loan in the Eredivisie.

Malik Tillman – PSV Eindhoven

Tillman was active for the USMNT during the international break — coming off the bench against Uzbekistan and starting against Oman. He didn’t get on the score sheet either game, but had a high passing efficiency and helped his national team onto two shut out wins.

Tillman was on the bench for Eindhoven’s return to league play against Nijmegen, but did not make it onto the pitch for his team’s 4-0 win.

Eindhoven will start their Champions League campaign with an away trip to London to face Arsenal on Wednesday. They will also face Almere City FC in league play on Saturday.

Croatia – HNL

Gabriel Vidović is the only player on loan to the Croatian HNL.

Gabriel Vidović – Dinamo Zagreb

Vidović made his debut with Dinamo Zagreb on Saturday with a start against Slaven. He wasted no time opening his account for Dinamo with a goal in the 25th minute. On the day he recorded three shots and two created chances in this 66 minutes on the field. He also earned his first yellow card in the new league. A busy debut for the 19-year-old.

Dinamo also play in Europe this week. Their first Europa Conference League group stage game will be Thursday against FC Astana from Kazakhstan. They will then be on the road to face Rudes on Sunday in league play.

Italy – Serie A

Arijon Ibrahimović is the only player on loan to Serie A

Arijon Ibrahimović – Frosinone Calcio

Ibrahimovic was on the bench for the first time for Frosinone, but did not make his debut in their 4-2 win against Sassuolo.

Frosinone will go on the road to face Salernitana on Friday.

Germany – 2. Bundesliga

Paul Wanner is the only player from the first team on loan to the 2. Bundesliga

Paul Wanner – SV 07 Elversberg

Wanner started for Elversberg in their match against HSV. In 65 minutes on the field, he didn’t have the best of times. He had zero shots and zero chances created, lost seven of ten duals, and only passed with 55% accuracy. Fortunately, his team did alright without him and shocked HSV at home with a 2-1 win.

Elversberg will next travel to face Wehen Wiesbaden on Saturday.

Germany – 3. Liga

Johannes Schenk is the only player on loan from the first team in the 3. Liga.

Johannes Schenk – Preußen Münster

Shenk was on the bench for both of Preußen Münster’s 2-0 win on the road against Sandhausen, but did not make it onto the pitch.

Münster will host VfB Lübeck on Saturday.

FC Bayern Munich II

There are 12 players on loan from the second team.

Germany – 2. Bundesliga

Four players are on loan in Germany’s 2. Bundesliga: Jamie Lawrence, Hyun-ju Lee, Yusuf Kabadayi, and David Harold.

Jamie Lawrence – 1. FC Magdeburg

Lawrence started for Magdeburg on the road against Schalke, but only played the first half. Although he won 100% of his tackles, had two headed clearances, and five recoveries, he made a crucial error that led to Schalke goal and was subbed out at halftime. Magdeburg fell 4-3 to Schalke and Lawrence’s fellow loanee Kabadayi.

Magdeburg will host Paderborn on Friday.

Hyun-ju Lee – SV Wehen Wiesbaden

Lee started and played 64 minutes for Wiesbaden on the road against Paderborn. In just 34 touches, he recorded on shot on goal and a completed long ball into the final third, while passing for 92% accuracy. Unfortunately, his contributions were not enough, and Wiesbaden fell 2-0.

Lee and Wiesbaden will host Paul Wanner’s Elversberg on Saturday.

Yusuf Kabadayi – Schalke 04

Kabadayi did not start, but came off the bench earlier than usual in the 38th minute. He had four total shots — one blocked and three off target — but created two chances for his teammates to score. He also contributed on defense with a clearance and three recoveries. He also received a yellow in the 58th minute for a bad foul. As stated above, Schalke came away with the 4-3 win.

Schalke will travel to Hamburg to face St. Pauli on Saturday.

David Harold – Karlsruher SC

Harold was on the bench for KSC’s 1-1 draw at home to 1. FC Kaiserslautern, but did not make it onto the pitch.

Karlsruher SC will be on the road against Greuther Fürth on Saturday.

Germany – 3. Liga

Lenn Jastremski is the only player on loan from the second team to the 3. Liga.

Lenn Jastremski – SSV Ulm 1846

Jastremski was not on the gameday squad for Ulm’s 2-0 road win at Waldhof Mannheim.

Ulm will host RW Essen on Sunday.

Germany – Regionalliga

Jakob Mayer is the only player on loan to a Regionalliga team.

Jakob Mayer – FC 08 Homburg

Mayer was not in the gameday squad for Homburg’s 8-1 dismantling of Stuttgart’s second team.

Homburg will host Astoria Waldorf on Friday.

Austria – Bundesliga

There are two players on loan to the Austrian Bundesliga: Torben Rhein and Angelo Brückner

Torben Rhein – SC Austria Lustenau

Rhein entered the match as part of a triple substitution at halftime for Lustenau when they were already down 2-0 at home against WSG Tirol. He recorded one shot that was off target and only completed 71% of his passes. He didn’t record an assist or even a chance created, but his team equalized at 2-2 before conceding the winner just a few minutes later.

Lustenau remains winless with four losses in a row. They remain at the bottom of the table with just two points as they travel to play Austria Klagenfurt on Saturday.

Angelo Brückner – TSV Hartberg

Brückner came into the match with his team up a goal and down a man to help close out the few remaining minutes. He had just six touches in four minutes but helped his team finish out the 2-1 win against Austria Wien.

Hartberg will travel to face LASK on Sunday.

Austria – 2. Liga

There are three players on loan in Austria’s 2. Liga: Luka Parkadze, Shaoziyang Liu, and Benjamin Dibrani.

Luka Parkadze – FC Admira Wacker

Parkadze made his season debut in Admira’s 3-2 road loss to Florisdorfer AC. He did not record any significant stats.

Shaoziyang Liu – SV Ried

Liu did not appear on Ried’s matchday squad for their 2-0 win against Kapfenberger SV. It also does not appear that he appeared for Ried’s amateur team.

Ried will travel to face SW Bregenz on Saturday.

Benjamin Dibrani – SW Bregenz

Dibrani was not on the matchday squad for Bregenz’ 2-0 road win against Sturm Graz II.

Bregenz will host SV Ried on Saturday — let’s see if either loanee will make the team sheet.

Switzerland – Super League

Justin Janitzek is the only player on loan in the Swiss Super League.

Justin Janitzek – FC St. Gallen 1879

Janitzek was not on the matchday squad for St. Gallen’s 2-1 loss in the Round of 32 of the Swiss Cup. He is listed on the injury report as day to day with a muscle injury.

St. Gallen will travel to Zürich to face Grasshopper on Saturday.

England – League One

Liam Morrison is the only player on loan in the English League One.

Liam Morrison – Wigan Athletic

Morrison started and played all 90 minutes for Wigan at home against Cambridge United. He completed 109 out of 110 passes — including four passes into the final third — all from his center-back position. He also helped his team with a blocked shot, eight headed clearances, and three recoveries. Morrison’s contributions helped Wigan on to a 2-1 win.

Wigan will host Leicester City’s Academy on Tuesday in EFL Trophy group play. They will also travel to face Bristol Rovers in league play on Saturday.

Scotland – Championship

Barry Hepburn is the only player on loan in the Scottish Championship.

Barry Hepburn – Queen’s Park

Hepburn started for Queen’s Park against Dunfermilne Athletic and played 62 minutes. He did not record any significant stats as Queen’s Park fell 2-0 at home. After a perfect start that included contributions from Hepburn, Queen’s Park have hit a slump and are falling in the table.

FC Bayern Frauen

There are four players on loan from FC Bayern’s Frauen team.

Germany – Frauen Bundesliga

All four players on loan are playing in the Frauen-Bundesliga.

Emilie Bragstad – Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Bragstad started and played all 90 minutes in Leverkusen’s first match in the DFB-Pokal der Frauen against recently relegated SV Meppen. Leverkusen won 3-0.

Bargstad also started in the first Bundesliga match of the season and played 90 minutes in the defense. She had four blocked shots and five clearances to mitigate the damage, as her team fell 3-0 away to perennial powerhouses, VfL Wolfsburg. She also picked up a yellow card in the 70th minute.

Leverkusen will host Nürnberg — after the upcoming international break — on September 30. Bragstad was not called into the Norwegian team for their upcoming Nations League matches, despite previous call ups.

Karolina Lea Vilhamsdottir – Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Vilhamsdottir also started in both of Leverkusen’s matches to get the season going. She played 61 minutes in the Pokal win before being subbed off and then 70 minutes in the Bundesliga match. In the latter, she had her only shot of the day blocked and did not create any chances for her teammates. However, the midfielder was likely called into help on defense more against Wolfsburg. Vilhamsdottir blocked a shot and recorded three clearances and three recoveries.

Vilhamsdottir has experience with the Iceland National Team and could be called in for their upcoming Nations League matches against Wales and Germany.

Natalia Padilla Bidas – 1. FC Köln

Padilla Bidas did not appear in 1. FC Köln’s 10-0 blow out of SFC Stern in the second round of their Pokal match, but she did start and play 89 minutes against RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga opener. She recorded three shots — only one on goal — and had 5 completed passes into the final third. Even as forward she tracked back to record one interception and five recoveries. Although she did not get a goal or assist, her contributions were enough to get a 2-1 win over her fellow loanee’s RB Leipzig.

Köln will travel to Munich to face Bayern on October 2, after the international break. Padilla Bidas has been called into the Polish National team for their two Nations League games against Ukraine and Greece.

Julia Landenberger – RB Leipzig

Landenberger started for RB Leipzig in their first Pokal match against FSV Gütersloh. She scored a goal in the 52nd minute to put her side up 3-0 before being subbed out in the 62nd minute. RB went on to win 7-0 against the second division side.

Landenberger started for RB Leipzig’s inaugural top flight match on the road against Köln. She received a second yellow card in the 66th minute when her team was already down 2-1.

Leipzig will next face SGS Essen in their first Bundesliga home game on September 29, thought she will likely be suspended for her dismissal. Landenberger was not called up to the German National team, and has yet to receive a cap with the senior team.