Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane looking forward to Champions League showdown against Manchester United

Kane hat-trick incoming, you heard it here first

FC Bayern München v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Bundesliga Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Harry Kane is about to get his first taste of Champions League football with a proper team, as his Bayern Munich side take on then suitors Manchester United. Kane is enjoying a good run of form, bagging three goals and two assists, but is wary of the Mancunians despite the Red Devils dropping a 3-1 decision to Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League:

It’s going to be a really good game, a tough game, obviously Manchester United are a big team and have some quality players, so we’ll need to prepare well. Every game in the Champions League is tough so we’ll expect nothing less on Wednesday.

– AFP as captured by twitter account @iMiaSanMia

This match is shaping up to be a showdown between two storied clubs with memorable moments in the past, such as Arjen Robben’s volley in 2010, Manuel Neuer’s 1v1 stop on Danny Welbeck in 2014, and losing 1-6 at home to Kane’s old club Tottenham Hotspur.

