Report: Bayern Munich playing role in what might happen with Julian Nagelsmann, German national team

According to a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), the DFB is seriously considering former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann to take over the German national team in a relatively short-term stint that would include the EURO 2024 competition and the 2026 World Cup.

In addition, Bild says that Louis van Gaal, Oliver Glasner and Stefan Kuntz are all options as well:

The DFB have the impression that Julian Nagelsmann is still torn between accepting and rejecting the Germany job. The former Bayern coach is aware that managing the national team in a major tournament at home is probably a once-in-a-lifetime chance. The DFB’s plan is to give Nagelsmann a contract until the 2026 World Cup. Should he end up rejecting the offer, Louis van Gaal, Oliver Glasner and Stefan Kuntz would be alternatives.

According to kicker’s Georg Holzner (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Nagelsmann’s salary is an issue and Bayern Munich is not ready or willing to split the difference with the DFB:

Initial talks between the DFB and Julian Nagelsmann have taken place, but the coach is still hesitant. The gap between the DFB’s offer (€4m/year) and Nagelsmann’s wages at Bayern (€7m/year) is a problem. Nagelsmann’s camp explored the possibility of an additional severance pay for the coach, but Bayern closed the door to that. Bayern bosses are not ready to pay Nagelsmann any additional fees - reaching a contractual agreement is up to the DFB and not the club’s problem.

Stay tuned...

Want more analysis of the German national team and the downfall of Hansi Flick? Check out our Weekend Warm-up Podcast on Spotify or below: