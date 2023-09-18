Training Update: Ahead of Manchester United tilt, Bayern Munich rests some key players

There was some good news for Bayern Munich that emanated from training today.

The Bavarians saw the return of both Kingsley Coman and Raphaël Guerreiro (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Kingsley Coman and Raphaël Guerreiro have resumed training with the team.

That should help with squad’s depth against Manchester United. However, a couple of starters did miss the session, but not necessarily because they were injured. Bild’s Nicolas Linner offered this tidbit (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Leon Goretzka and Dayot Upamecano have given a rest today and are not training with the team. Both are indoors.

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel will, again, have some interesting decisions to make for the Champions League tilt vs. Manchester United:

Thomas Muller vs. Jamal Musiala for one attacking midfield spot.

Serge Gnabry vs. Leroy Sane vs. Coman for two spots at the wing positions (though, some are calling for Mathys Tel to be put into that mix as well).

Joshua Kimmich vs. Leon Goretzka vs. Konrad Laimer for two spots in the central midfield.

Laimer vs. Noussair Mazraoui at right-back.

Dayot Upamecano vs. Kim Min-jae vs. Matthijs de Ligt for two center-back spots.

Right now, the club’s “smaller” roster is creating a lot of competition.