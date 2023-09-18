Fulham’s João Palhinha opens up on failed Bayern Munich transfer

Bayern Munich’s mission to get João Palhinha from Fulham FC has gotten harder after he signed a new contract with the London club. The 28-year-old Portuguese midfielder has no release clause, however, which means Fulham can ask for any amount they wish. Palhinha then spoke out for the first time:
I won’t lie, it’s been a weird couple of weeks for me and my family. But I want to forget about that now and focus on helping Fulham.
– BBC’s Chris Wise as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia
Bayern are stretched thin in midfield, with Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka as the main midfielders; Konrad Laimer has seen more time at right-back than in midfield. Although the Bavarians can push up Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, or Rapahël Guerreiro in midfield, coach Thomas Tuchel would prefer a proper CDM to play. That player has not been granted yet.
