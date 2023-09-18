Fulham’s João Palhinha opens up on failed Bayern Munich transfer

Bayern Munich’s mission to get João Palhinha from Fulham FC has gotten harder after he signed a new contract with the London club. The 28-year-old Portuguese midfielder has no release clause, however, which means Fulham can ask for any amount they wish. Palhinha then spoke out for the first time:

I won’t lie, it’s been a weird couple of weeks for me and my family. But I want to forget about that now and focus on helping Fulham.

– BBC’s Chris Wise as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia