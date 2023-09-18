 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Fulham’s João Palhinha opens up on failed Bayern Munich transfer

Is there salt or not?

Bayern Munich’s mission to get João Palhinha from Fulham FC has gotten harder after he signed a new contract with the London club. The 28-year-old Portuguese midfielder has no release clause, however, which means Fulham can ask for any amount they wish. Palhinha then spoke out for the first time:

I won’t lie, it’s been a weird couple of weeks for me and my family. But I want to forget about that now and focus on helping Fulham.

– BBC’s Chris Wise as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Bayern are stretched thin in midfield, with Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka as the main midfielders; Konrad Laimer has seen more time at right-back than in midfield. Although the Bavarians can push up Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, or Rapahël Guerreiro in midfield, coach Thomas Tuchel would prefer a proper CDM to play. That player has not been granted yet.

