Bavarian Podcast Works S6E10: What does Bayern Munich need to do against Manchester United? + Is Tuchel alienating De Ligt? + DFB dysfunction

So Bayern Munich are set to begin their Champions League campaign by hosting Manchester United at the Allianz Arena. While Utd may not be in great form, this is the type of fixture that draws the attention of the footballing world, simply because the names of the teams involved tend to attract a ton of attention. Given that Bayern have not lost a group stage game since 2017, Thomas Tuchel is under a lot of pressure to deliver immediate results here.

In this episode, INNN discusses the following:

The state of Manchester United heading into the game.

Who Erik ten Hag could rely on as danger men — Rashford, Højlund, and Fernandes.

Why Erik ten Hag is under pressure.

How should Thomas Tuchel line up his team versus Man United?

Why Jamal Musiala could be a great option vs United.

Is Tuchel in trouble if he fails to win?

Changing gears — what is going on behind the scenes at the DFB? Why did KHR resign, and is Nagelsmann gonna be the next coach?

Why is Gundogan now captain of Germany?

