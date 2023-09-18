Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich could still make Scott McTominay move; Marcus Rashford key to Manchester United exposing Bayern weakness; FC Barcelona to make move on Jadon Sancho?; Anticipation for Harry Kane in the Champions League; and MORE!

Bayern Munich might still be looking for a No. 6 in January and if a move for Fulham FC’s João Palhinha is not possible, then the Bavarians could look to Manchester United’s Scott Tominay again:

However, various reports down south claim McTominay is still on Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel’s wanted list. The Bundesliga giants are keen to bolster their midfield and were keen on Fulham star Palhinha, only for the a move to collapse on deadline day. The £60million-rated Portugal international has since penned a new long-term deal at Craven Cottage, but Munich are expected to test the waters again in January. But if an agreement can’t be struck, then the German heavyweights could firm up their interest in McTominay - who features high on Tuchel’s list of targets.

McTominay might be a favorite for Bayern Munich fans, but Tuchel insistence on another midfielder could push the Bayern Munich board to add depth to the central midfield in January.

Would you take McTominay?

While Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund might not have interest in Manchester United star Jadon Sancho, FC Barcelona could be interested in the 23-year-old:

Barcelona are wary that Manchester United could try to part ways with Jadon Sancho in the January window and are considering making a loan offer for the winger.

Sancho went from the darling of Europe to an afterthought in just two seasons. What a mess...

Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen hooked up for the Bundesliga’s marquee showdown of the weekend.

With two teams that were rolling heading into the international break, it was a shame that they had to meet on a Friday night to kick things off. The extra day of preparation might have done both teams some good, but the game was closely contested either way.

Bayern Munich got off to an electric start, but fizzled just when Bayer Leverkusen was ready to mount a challenge. In the end, the final score was a crazy 2-2 draw that featured many swings of emotion.

Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at Thomas Tuchel’s starting lineup.

A rundown of the scoring.

Some thoughts on how Bayern Munich looks at this point.

Exploring Mathys Tel’s ability to create from the outside and Leon Goretzka dramatic goal — and how just a little sloppiness from Alphonso Davies killed Bayern Munich at the worst possible time.

Manchester United’s plan to take down Bayern Munich starts with sending Marcus Rashford to attack whoever mans the right-back position for the Bavarians — Noussair Mazraoui or Konrad Laimer:

Erik ten Hag, who served as Bayern II’s manager under Pep Guardiola for three seasons, is better placed than most to understand what it might take to get a result. He also knows United have one of the most dangerous players on the planet, with inside knowledge of one “weakness” that Marcus Rashford will attempt to make a mark over. Speaking about the United sensation, Barcelona manager Xavi said: “In the transition he’s very, very dangerous so, yes, we need to take care of all of them, but especially Rashford. He’s one of the most dangerous players in Europe, he’s very fast, very good at dribbling in one-versus-one.” A crystal clear warning for Bayern, then, and encouragement for how United can threaten the German champions. But the main question is who, exactly, will be tasked with that important one-on-one battle? In a usually settled XI, Bayern have used three right-backs already this season, including now-departed Benjamin Pavard.

It will be interesting to see who Thomas Tuchel rolls out at right-back as both players have been solid at the position.

According to Bild journalists Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl, there is a lot of internal excitement of Bayern Munich’s potential acquisition of Australian wunderkind Nestory Irankunda. Some folks think that Irankunda could make his way quickly to the first team roster and provide the kind of impact that Alphonso Davies had when he made his debut for the Bavarians:

Bayern had a video meeting over youngster Nestory Irankunda, where several people in charge were in attendance. The club sees in Irankunda a similar potential to Alphonso Davies. The interest is there and Bayern are working on signing the 17-year old.

After an extremely crazy week with the German national team and also Bayern Munich getting back to action in a Friday match vs. Bayer Leverkusen, get ready for a Weekend Warm-up/Preview Show combo — it’s a two-for-one deal!

On this episode, we will discuss the following hot topics:

A preview of Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen — an absolutely key match for the Bavarians in the Bundesliga — Jamal Musiala and Raphaël Guerreiro should be available, but what about Joshua Kimmich?

The unsettled situations of Matthijs de Ligt and Leon Goretzka at Bayern Munich — and what it might mean for their futures with the club.

A look at Hansi Flick’s tenure as coach of Germany and where it all went wrong, plus, is Julian Nagelsmann the next man up?

A review of All or Nothing — The German national team in Qatar and why that probably foretold Flick getting sacked.

As Manuel Neuer works his way back from his leg injury, he has developed a little of an issue with his calf on the opposite leg per coach Thomas Tuchel.

“Manu was very close (to team training) but then had a calf problem in his other leg. He’s still doing running. We’re being cautious with him for now. The plan is for him to return to goalkeeper training next week and then have another attempt at team training the following week. He and we are very positive, though. We have to wait.”

Related Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer confident in Sven Ulreich until Manuel Neuer returns

Former Bayern Munich striker Nils Petersen has liked what he has seen of Harry Kane so far in Bavaria, but is looking forward to seeing the Englishman take part in the Champions League.

“FC Bayern wants to attack Europe again, that is the message behind the top transfer of the English national team captain,” Petersen said. “Harry Kane not only brings experience, quota and class, but also enormous charisma.”