Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag calls Bayern Munich “one of the favorites” to win the Champions League

Bayern Munich are smarting from the dropped points against Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga and will look to go out guns ablaze against Manchester United in their Champions League opener. The Bavarians are doing much better than the Red Devils; 2nd in Germany vs. 12th in England. Erik ten Hag, current Man United coach and formerly of Bayern, is aware of the power that the Rekordmeister holds, and thus cited them as one of the favorites to win the tournament:

[Bayern] Munich are one of the favourites to win the Champions League. We have to be good there. We need character. – BBC’s Simon Stone as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Although Thomas Tuchel’s men are undefeated so far (what’s this DFL-Supercup?), their performances on the pitch leave a lot to be desired. As things (United) stand, Bayern are prone to playing a lethargic brand of football coupled with some bright spots. Considering that United lost 3-1 to Brighton and Hove Albion in their last game, losing against an out of form United could increase the pressure on Tuchel.

That said, Bayern’s only weakness right now is that they have a thin squad but can still make a deep run in the UCL.