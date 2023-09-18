Harry Kane says he still needs to improve in Bayern Munich’s attack after Bayer Leverkusen draw

Harry Kane scored yet another goal for Bayern Munich with a finely-taken far post header off of a corner kick in the 2-2 draw against Bayer Leverkusen, taking his tally on the season to four goals and one assist from the first four Bundesliga matches.

The only match he failed to find the back of the net in was Bayern’s 2-1 away win at Borussia Monchengladbach just before the international break and he also provided an assist in England’s 1-1 draw with Ukraine in their Euro 2024 qualifier and scored in the 3-1 friendly win over Scotland during the international break. On paper, he’s on fire and has been making a seamless transition from life in the Premier League at Tottenham, but after the draw against Leverkusen, the England skipper said he’s still adjusting to Bayern’s attacking style, as it has been a fluid adjustment for him.

“Of course I’m always happy to score, overall I’m still just getting to know the team, I think I can improve with my all-round play. That’s going to come - it’s just part and parcel of football. I feel with every training session and every game, I’m getting to know my teammates more. As the season goes on, that’ll become even stronger,” Kane explained after the draw with Leverkusen (via @iMiaSanMia).

Between the likes of Kingsley Coman, Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sané, Serge Gnabry, Mathys Tel, and Thomas Müller, Kane has been in a few different setups in terms of the personal playing just behind, or on either side, of him. He’s seen different looks and different tactical setups from Thomas Tuchel, but has been able to be effective with limited touches on the ball, just as he had done with his time at Tottenham.

Kane had a unique partnership with Son Heung-Min where he would drop in deeper and allow Son plenty of space to run in to, which he’s been able to showcase at Bayern, too. It was also England manager Gareth Southgate that had mentioned Kane being so used to Bayern being dominant in possession in most matches will benefit England, as it’s much of the same against their national team opponents. Kane can be just as effective without the ball and without many touches on it as he can with it with loads of touches. It’s a tactical luxury for both Southgate and Tuchel.