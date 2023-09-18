Heung-min Son respectful of the way Harry Kane left Tottenham for Bayern Munich

Heung-min Son and Harry Kane have been one of the most prolific goal-scoring duos the Premier League has ever seen. The pair combined for boatloads of goals at Tottenham during their time playing alongside one another, but now Kane has moved on to a new chapter of his career at Bayern Munich, where’s he has already found the back of the net three times in the Bundesliga. In total in the Premier League, the pair have combined a all-time league best of 47 times, with the next best pairing behind them tallying 36 combinations, a la Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba during their time together at Chelsea.

Since Kane has left, Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs side have won twice and drawn once in the Premier League, scoring two goals in each of their first three matches. They did already get knocked out of the Carabao Cup at the hands of Fulham in a penalty shoot-out, but they’ve shown no signs of not being able to score goals in life without Kane.

While Kane didn’t get an official testimonial match or official ‘good bye’ match, Heung-min Son is more than understanding of why Kane chose to make the move to Bayern and the manner in which he did; there is absolutely no bad blood. “Harry obviously moved in a good way. We have to respect that, from the club side and from the player’s side. We wish him the best, and I hope he can win everything - that’s what he deserves. I’m sure he also wishes us the best,” the South Korean international explained (via @iMiaSanMia).

Son faced a similar summer in 2021 with possibly losing Kane when he was heavily linked with a move to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, but it was during that summer that Son signed a new deal with Tottenham, committing his future to the club. He was ready to stay regardless of what Kane’s future had in store, and for him, he was able to play alongside him for another two seasons before he eventually left for Bayern this summer.

