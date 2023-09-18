Big things on tap at Liverpool for former Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch?

Former Liverpool FC attacker Dirk Kuyt was ecstatic when his countrymen, Ryan Gravenberch, left Bayern Munich in favor of Jürgen Klopp’s club.

Kuyt insists that Gravenberch still has that vast potential that many saw during his time at Ajax, but things just did not break right for the 21-year-old in Bavaria.

“First of all, he’s a very intelligent player. He was unbelievable at Ajax. He always managed to play at a very high level at a very young age. He then took the next step at Bayern Munich — which got me very excited as it proves he could play with the best in Europe,” Kuyt told CasinoSite.nl. “Unfortunately, he didn’t get the game time he expected there. When I heard the rumors about him going to Liverpool I was very excited. I think he’ll definitely fit into Jurgen’s team and I expect a lot from him. Hopefully he can get back to the level we saw at Ajax. He was unable to do that at Bayern as he didn’t have many games, but I think he’s a player who can run forever and has great quality with his feet.”

Kuyt think that Gravenberch is bringing energy, quality, and an overall exciting presence to the Liverpool midfield.

“Not only can he run forever, but his quality on the ball is amazing. He can pick the ball up from his defenders, but also feed the ball into the strikers. The quality of his runs are amazing, and so is his passing. He’s also very young and he’ll bring a lot of things to the team,” said Kuyt.

While Gravenberch has not seen much action yet, he is expected to take on a bigger role with Liverpool as the season goes on.