Kyle Walker says the difference between Bayern Munich and Manchester City came down to years

Bayern Munich was close — very close apparently — to signing Manchester City defender Kyle Walker.

The move would have been a shocker, but would have helped solidify the right-back position, which is somewhat in doubt at the moment due to a lack of depth.

As it turns out, the primary reason that Walker opted to stay with Manchester City because Pep Guardiola’s club offered him a longer contract.

“Decisions can be made, things can turn. It was close but in football things can happen. It wasn’t meant to be. Would I have enjoyed the experience? Of course I would, but this is a great club and you can’t underestimate what this club has done in the last six or seven years Why should I walk away if I am going to get enough game time that’s right for me? That is all I want,” Walker told BBC Sport (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “It was about who gave me the most years. It wasn’t like I was going to a worse club because Bayern Munich is a massive club and seeing what Harry (Kane_ is doing there and will do, it wasn’t a step down.

“In the back of my head I always wanted to play for Manchester City, but I had to do what was right for me and my future. It was just about which club gave me the years in my contract to play football at the highest level.”

Bayern Munich seemed willing to do whatever it took to bring Walker to Bavaria, but it feels like the Englishman would have had a lot of trouble justifying a move abroad at this stage of his career if all things on the contract proposal front were equal. The Bavarians did try, however, and took the big kind of swing that fans would want to see during the summer transfer window.

All of that seems...truthful, right?

Well, Walker inked a two-year extension through 2026 with Manchester City, so...did the Bavarians offer less?

It seems that way.

