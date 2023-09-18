Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller’s Monthly Musings: September 2023

Welcome back to yet another edition of Thomas Müller’s Monthly Musings! In today’s edition, the soon-to-be 34-year-old (September 13) Bayern Munich legend discussed the start of the 2023/24 season, the status of his fitness, Harry Kane’s arrival from Tottenham Hotspur, and more!

I’m fit, it’s fun

Looking back, August was also a great month for me personally. I’m finally completely fit again and can step on the accelerator again! This required a few extra sessions with the physio team and individually tailored strength training. Thanks to our boys at FCB. So, my turbines are running at full power again and it feels great to be on the pitch with the boys

Strong training, successful start

The start of the season is in full swing. For us, that also means erasing the last season from our minds and seeing the whole thing as the starting point to develop something great again. Despite all the usual challenges surrounding FCB, I can clearly feel the positive spirit of the team.

With three wins from the first three games, we started with an optimal number of points. Even though there was no gala performance yet, from my point of view we performed with seriousness, seriousness, and resilience. The deserved turning around of the game in Gladbach shows is, for me, progress compared to the spring.

The international break gives us a moment to catch our breath. And then the challenging English weeks come back to us with the Champions League and DFB Cup. But if we’re honest, that’s the icing on the cake.

New season, new team & old jokes

I know the game quite well now. This upcoming season also brings with it some personnel changes. For me, it’s always exciting to see new faces in the team and get to know a wide variety of personalities. Another advantage for me is, of course, that I can tell my tried-and-tested jokes to the new members of the team. A classic win-win situation And then of course there was the blockbuster trade of Harry Kane. A transfer of this magnitude was a clear statement from the club and an announcement to the team. The club makes advance payments to lay the foundations. The signal from above is very clear: attack. Now it’s our turn.

(continuation) By the way, I already had the opportunity to get to know Harry better. A top guy who knows what he wants and what he can do. He is also a very complete professional and therefore a fantastic addition to our team. If he shoots in the 16, then given his finishing ability, there is a good chance that the ball will fidget in the net. Of course, a little anecdote should not be missing: Like me, Harry also enjoys playing golf very well (handicap 2). That’s why we’ve already done the first round together. In good Bavarian style, I of course showed him where things were going on the first two lanes. Two birdies from my side... welcome Harry!

Müller’s health delicacies - cold shower for body and mind

The cold shower is part of my daily routine. Of course, not because a cold shower seems so pleasant, but because I am convinced of the benefits. My aim is to encourage you to go through unpleasant things sometimes so that you can benefit from the advantages in the end. As you can imagine, this strategy can be applied to many areas of life Let’s give it a try: Cold showers help boost the immune system, improve blood circulation, and reduce potential inflammation in the body. Science largely agrees on this. Currently I start warm for a short time and then turn it completely cold for the last 2 minutes

So, here’s to a hot start to the new season, with a refreshing cool down after sport. Keep your ears stiff & stay cheerful,

your Thomas