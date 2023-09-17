Thomas Tuchel to sit out Bayern Munich’s Champions League showdown with Manchester United due to red card last season

Bayern Munich are raring to go against Manchester United as they try to channel their frustration from the Bayer Leverkusen game they should have won. However, one person won’t be able to join the team on that match, or rather coach the team, because Thomas Tuchel will sit in the stands (how ironic).

Why, you ask? Well, remember that red card he got against Manchester City last season?

Thomas Tuchel is suspended for Wednesday's game against Manchester United and won't be on the bench following his red card in the second leg against Manchester City last season. Zsolt Lőw and Anthony Barry will replace Tuchel on the bench and in the dressing room. The coach will… pic.twitter.com/98OiA1Psmi — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) September 17, 2023

This won’t be the first time that Bayern have had to play a game without the head coach on the sidelines. Former coach Julian Nagelsmann contracted COVID-19 ahead of the Rekordmeister’s away game to Union Berlin in the 2021/22 season; assistant coach Dino Topmöller was on the sidelines, carrying out the instructions that Nagelsmann gave from his home. Bayern would go on to win 5-2.

Facing what is already a battered Man United team does not look so easy now, but there will be a way to win this game. Ask Jose Mourinho, who tried to coach his team after he got a red card AS Roma’s game against Napoli: