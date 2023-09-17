Report: Chelsea could be willing to sell Trevoh Chalobah in January, but will Bayern Munich bite?

Bayern Munich was very close to signing Trevoh Chalobah from Chelsea right at the end of the summer transfer window, but the player decided to stay when push came to shove and a deal was not done. Thomas Tuchel had personally called the defender to discuss a move and will have been plenty familiar with the player from his time as Chelsea manager.

Per information from Sport Bild’s Christian Falk and Tobi Altschaffl, Bayern could very well be going back in for Chalobah in the January transfer window. They report that Chelsea would likely be willing to let the defender go as they were more than ready to loan him out in the summer, but Bayern had preferred a permeant sale (@iMiaSanMia). Having let both Benjamin Pavard (sale to Inter Milan) and Josip Stanišić (loan to Bayer Leverkusen), Bayern needed to invest in a right back, but time ran out and we’ve already seen Tuchel wind up using Konrad Laimer in that position, to great effect it must be said.

Chelsea had gone as far as drafting up a contract on deadline day to loan Chalobah out for €2.5m, but Bayern’s bosses were still adamant that they wanted a buy-on option attached to the loan deal. This isn’t something Chelsea were considering and it’s ultimately what caused Bayern to pull out of the deal, which left Tuchel rather disappointed. This was added onto the disappoint of the João Palhinha deal also collapsing in the final hours of the summer transfer window.

As it stands, Chalobah’s current contract at Chelsea runs through June 2028, but he will be hoping his prospects change under Mauricio Pochettino, as he has yet to make an appearance for Chelsea so far this season. The Argentine manager has been showing a preference to using a back three of Thiago Silva, Axel Disasi, and Levi Colwill with Ben Chilwell and Malo Gusto as advanced wing backs.