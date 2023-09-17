Too much inconsistency for Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel to be happy with Bayer Leverkusen draw

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel would love to see his team put forth a complete effort.

To date, however, Tuchel has not seen that from his squad.

Speaking after Bayern Munich’s 2-2 draw with Bayer Leverkusen, the coach lamented his team’s inability to be consistent.

“We played well for the first 20 minutes, where we could have given ourselves daylight. The next 20 minutes were poor and littered with errors. The five minutes before the break were good again and resulted in some big chances. Again in the second half, there were times where we had more control and then less. It looked like luck was on our side at the end, but then the penalty decision went against us. We struggled to stay compact. We need more bite, and to throw ourselves into the individual battles,” Tuchel said via FCBayern.com.

Fans could theorize quite a few reasons why things are not always looking great for the Bavarians. Some personnel changes to the lineup certainly will cause some growing pains, and adjusting to life with Harry Kane, just a year after not having a top-tier striker will take all of the attackers some time to adjust to. The ill-timed international break also threw a wrench into developing team chemistry.

Even for the coach, however, the changes are not happening quite fast enough.

