Battle of Bayern Munich Legends — Gerd Müller vs. Thomas Müller?

Bayern Munich recently did a fun exercise where it ran its players through a series of questions like:

“Who was your idol growing up?”

“Who would you like to trade places with?”

“What is your favorite film?”

“What is your favorite mean?”

“Who is the biggest club legend?”

Sport1 compiled some of the responses. Some were funny, some were thoughtful, some were odd — but one got the Spanish media unnecessarily stirred up — Joshua Kimmich saying that Xavi was his boyhood idol.

The FC Barcelona media mongers loved that one.

As we know from previous interviews, though, Kimmich has always admired Xavi from afar. As for some of Kimmich’s other responses, “Cordon bleu with spaetzle” is his favorite meal and “Gladiator” is his favorite film. Who would Kimmich trade places with?

“Usain Bolt. I would have liked to feel like I could be that fast,” said the midfielder.

Kingsley Coman noted he would swap spots with Kimmich because, “He has so much energy.” Not shockingly, avid golfer Thomas Müller wanted to change placed with Tiger Woods (when he was in his prime, not now — no word on whether Perkins’ waitresses were included in that swap...we kid, we kid).

Some other interesting responses on the “trading places” question:

Mathys Tel: His sister

Jamal Musiala: Comedian Kevin Hart.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting: Will Smith when he was acting in the original series “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, which was said to be Choupo-Moting’s favorite show.

When it comes to club legends — it came down to a battle of Müller vs. Müller for some:

The Bayern stars were also asked about the club’s greatest legend. Four players, Raphael Guerreiro, Noussair Mazraoui, Musiala and Bouna Sarr, named their current teammate Thomas Müller. He in turn chose his namesake Gerd Müller.

Müller vs. Müller — who ya got?