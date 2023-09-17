 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
PODCAST REMINDER! Our newest Flagship episode is live! It's all about Hansi Flick, Germany, and the future of the national team — remember to give it a listen!

Filed under:

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane talks about the 2024 Euros in Germany

Not really of much focus at the moment

By R.I.P. London Teams
/ new
Ukraine v England: Group C - UEFA EURO 2024 European Qualifiers Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Harry Kane has hit the ground running for Bayern Munich so far, hitting three goals and two assists in his first three games for the club. The former Tottenham Hotspur striker has full focus on the Bavarians at the moment, while the Euros—a tournament that Germany will host—is something that Kane isn’t thinking about at the present.

The full focus has been on Bayern Munich and trying to win the games there.

The Euros are something at the back of our mind but we have to qualify first. I don’t like to think too far ahead but hopefully by next summer it (Germany) will feel a little more like home.

– As captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Of course, the German national team are ill-prepared to host a major tournament because in the build-up to the Euros earlier this year, Die Mannschaft have floundered in recent international breaks with the latest being a 4-1 home loss to World Cup PTSD source Japan (goodbye Hansi Flick?) while England clawed back a 1-1 draw with Ukraine.

In This Stream

Germany’s September 2023 International Break: All Updates

View all 68 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works