Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane snubs any suggestion of Saudi Pro League offers

For a short period this month, Harry Kane is swapping his Bayern Munich hat for that of the England skipper for the international break. A EURO 2024 qualifier against Ukraine and a friendly against Scotland is what he’ll have gotten through by the time Bayern Munich take on Bayer Leverkusen in matchday four of the Bundesliga — a clash of first versus second in the league table.

Kane has started his tenure at Bayern brightly, having already tallied three goals from as many matches and adding an assist in the opening day win over Werder Bremen. There is nothing to suggest he won’t be able to score 20-30 goals across all competitions this season if he is able to stay fully fit and healthy.

Kane has also been making a fantastic impression in the German press as well as to the Bayern fans, which is part of what has made his transition from life in the Premier League with Tottenham so seamless. He will gain even more brownie points with Bayern fans for the way he answered questions about potential offers from Saudi Arabia, whose Pro League has been making a big dent with some of the talent they’ve secured from Europe’s top five leagues.

“I’ve just gone to a really big club in Bayern Munich and my focus is fully on there. There are always rumors, that’s [Bayern] where my future is,” Kane replied when he was asked whether or not there have been any big-money offers from Saudi Arabia for him, as per The Independent’s Miguel Delaney (via @iMiaSanMia).

While the England skipper might not have appreciated the question, it comes warranted. England teammate and former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson controversially joined El Ettifaq earlier this summer and fellow English compatriot and Everton’s Demari Gray just completed a move to the same club for big money. English players and Premier League talents have joined Ettifaq, Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli in droves in what has been a serious statement of intent from the league as a whole.