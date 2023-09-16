Match awards from Bayern's frustrating 2—2 draw vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen was set to be a showdown for the ages, and well, it did not disappoint — unless you are a Bayern fan.

Bayern's early lead through Harry Kane was canceled out through a stunning free-kick from Alex Grimaldo. A twist of events at the death saw both teams add another goal to their tally as Leon Goretzka put Bayern ahead again, only for a (controversial) penalty at 90+4' from super-sub Exequiel Palacios to leave things even.

Here's everyone who stood out.

Jersey Swap: Lukas Hradecky

No, it's not the referee.

Bayern accumulated around 2.13 xG and had numerous chances to score. Hradecky however played like a prime Manuel Neuer, annoying all Bayern players and fans and preventing almost all shots that came his way. That one Kane shot which looked destined to be a goal, only to be saved by the thinnest of margins by Hradecky, comes especially to mind.

Great performance from the Leverkusen keeper, without whom Bayern could have scored many more goals.

Der Bomber: Harry Kane

What's to say here? Kane did his duty and put Bayern in the lead, and then almost scored again. This wasn't much of a question, Kane outshone the other forwards.

And oh, he looks amazing in that Oktoberfest kit.

Fußballgott: Konrad Laimer

A bit shocked? While Goretzka was a strong contender after his goal gave Bayern the lead, the rest of the game was very lackluster from him. Many times he was not there to be seen when trying to start a counter.

Laimer, on the other hand, was a monster today. All over the pitch and while he did start as a right-back, his transition from defence to midfield all throughout the game and officially after Kimmich came off was flawless. He made his recovery runs perfectly and was always there in the attack and buildup. Great performance.

Der Kaiser: Kim Min-jae

'The Monster' strikes again. Just flawless today. He occupied his space well, didn't let a single chance slip and always won the ball back when Leverkusen were on the counter. Another incredible performance from him. Unfortunately for Dayot Upamecano, his injury time winner was offside.

Meister of the Match: Mathys Tel

Maybe the referee was the real MOTM? But in all seriousness, the youngster is making quite a reputation for himself as an impact sub. After providing the winner in Bayern’s last game, today he did exquisitely (THAT 1-v-1!) to set up Goretzka for Bayern's second. He was immediately involved in attack as soon as he came on and kept Bayern in the game when things were looking rather grim.

All in all, it was a good game from Tuchel and not so much from some of the boys, but there's lots to improve for Bayern as they face Manchester United in their Champions League opener this week.

Looking for more takes and analysis on the Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen match? Check out our Postgame Show on Spotify or below:

As always, we appreciate all the support!