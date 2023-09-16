 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Bayern Munich 2-2 Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga)

What just happened?

By CSmith1919
FC Bayern München v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Bundesliga Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images

Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen hooked up for the Bundesliga’s marquee showdown of the weekend.

With two teams that were rolling heading into the international break, it was a shame that they had to meet on a Friday night to kick things off. The extra day of preparation might have done both teams some good, but the game was closely contested either way.

Bayern Munich got off to an electric start, but fizzled just when Bayer Leverkusen was ready to mount a challenge. In the end, the final score was a crazy 2-2 draw that featured many swings of emotion.

Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

  • A look at Thomas Tuchel’s starting lineup.
  • A rundown of the scoring.
  • Some thoughts on how Bayern Munich looks at this point.
  • Exploring Mathys Tel’s ability to create from the outside and Leon Goretzka dramatic goal — and how just a little sloppiness from Alphonso Davies killed Bayern Munich at the worst possible time.

