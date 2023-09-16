Coaching staff yellow and red cards blot Bayern Munich’s 2-2 draw with Bayer Leverkusen

Bayern Munich drew 2-2 in a cracking Bundesliga match against Bayer Leverkusen, and the coaching staff on the Bayern side didn’t take either conceded goal particularly well.

In the first half, Thomas Müller conceded a free kick in a dangerous area that turned into a worldie from Álex Grimaldo. While Müller’s protestations to referee Daniel Schlager were not punished, Thomas Tuchel earned himself a yellow for his sideline fuming after the goal was scored.

By the end of the match, Tuchel’s assistant Zsolt Löw did the head coach one better — by earning a red.

Löw explained the situation afterwards, and Schlager responded as well, as captured by Bild (via @iMiaSanMia).

“I didn’t say a single offensive word. I was very, very calm. I didn’t yell at him. I don’t understand his statements,” Löw said. “I hope there are TV pictures that can confirm that.”

But for Schlager, that did not matter.

“It wasn’t about an insult, but about the confrontational way in which Zsolt Lőw stormed towards me,” the referee explained. “According to the rules, that’s a red card. We also serve as a role model for amateur football.”

By the book, or a calamity of an injustice? The Bayern staff and the referees will probably not see eye to eye on this one.

According to @BILD, referee Daniel Schlager initially noted that he gave Zsolt Lőw the red card due to bad insults. But after Lőw denied to BILD that he insulted the referee, Schlager backtracked and said the red card was due to the confrontational way in which the assistant… https://t.co/3z6Th13KCa — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) September 16, 2023

