Konrad Laimer, Thomas Müller discuss Bayern Munich’s difficulty in breaking down Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen earned the respect of Bayern Munich fans and players alike, as Konrad Laimer and Thomas Müller’s postgame comments reveal — as captured via FCBayern.com.

“It always hurts when you concede such a late goal. It was a fair result on the balance of play, but of course we wanted all three points,” Laimer lamented. “We made a great start, had a lot of the ball and created good chances. After the first 20 minutes, we struggled to make an impact going forward. Leverkusen are a top side with really good individuals and a good game plan. We’re looking forward to an exciting season ahead.”

Despite Bayern striking first, Xabi Alonso’s rising Leverkusen side proved they were no pushovers by quickly gaining the ascendancy. The battle had the Bavarians properly on their heels for much of the game.

“The 2-2 draw is the right result,” Müller acknowledged. “We had to score again before the break, Harry Kane had the chance to make it 2-1. After that we had luck and Ulle [Sven Ulreich] to thank for not going behind.”

