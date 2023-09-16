Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel, Joshua Kimmich at odds after early sub?

After just over 60 minutes of play, Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel had seen enough from Joshua Kimmich and Thomas Müller — two of the team’s most effective players during a 2-2 draw with Bayer Leverkusen on Friday.

As Müller, the acting captain, was subbed off he handed the armband to Kimmich, but to the 28-year-old’s dismay, his numbers was also called to be subbed off.

The Germany international was dumbfounded and joined Müller in not exactly looking thrilled to be pulled off. Kimmich, though, did not follow the same route as Müller, who gathered himself and hit the bench.

Kimmich covered his mouth and clearly said something to Tuchel on his way back to the bench.

After the match, Tuchel said the substitution was driven by the injury Kimmich picked up while competing with Germany earlier this week.

“Joshua had an inflamed tendon and we didn’t want to take any risks with him. The medical team clearly said he could only play 60 minutes and that’s why we brought him off in the 60th minute,” Tuchel remarked (as captured by @iMiaSanMia)

To his credit, Kimmich did not sulk. When Leon Goretzka have the Bavarians a temporary 2-1 lead, Kimmich was among the most exuberant players in celebrating with his squad. However, when quizzed about why he was subbed off, Kimmich would only offer up the following: “Ask the coach” per kicker journalist Georg Holzner

Surely, there will be many in the German media digging deeper into Tuchel in hopes of extracting more than Tuchel has already spoken about.

