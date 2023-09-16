Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller, Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonas Hofmann won’t agree on validity of game-changing penalty

When Mathys Tel slotted a nearly perfect pass to Leon Goretzka for a goal in the 86th minute against Bayer Leverkusen, mostly everyone watching expected Bayern Munich to hold on and capture three points.

Things did not work out that way, however.

Just minutes later Jonas Hofmann made a savvy, veteran move in drawing a penalty from Alphonso Davies. Exequiel Palacios would subsequently convert the penalty kick and all-of-a-sudden, the Bavarians let the win slip away on a play that many considered “iffy” at best — including Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller.

“If there’s a penalty for something like that, then we’ll still see more penalties this season” Müller told Sport1 journalist Kerry Hau (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “That was a very, very soft penalty. In England that wouldn’t have been whistled. Come on we’re playing football!” added

For Hofmann, it is all part of the game.

“For me that clearly was a penalty. Of course I put my body and foot in front of him, and at that moment he hit me below. There’s no doubt at all that it was a penalty, Hofmann told DAZN (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

While the twosome likely will not every agree on a resolution to the matter, the two teams will get a chance to lock horns again later this season in what will be a highly-anticipated rematch.

